Cayman Islands, Cuba, USA - Tropical cyclone IDA (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2021)

Tropical cyclone IDA, formed over the Caribbean Sea on 26 August, is moving north-west towards western Cuba. On 27 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was 50 km east of George Town City (Cayman Islands), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).

On the forecast track, IDA will cross the Cayman Islands during the next few hours and will pass close or over the Isle of Youth (Cuba) and western Cuba on late 27 August. After that, it will move over the south-eastern and central Gulf of Mexico on 27-28 August. On 29 August, IDA could make landfall over the coast of Louisiana.