29 Jan 2020

The Caribbean - Earthquake (GDACS, JRC, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Jan 2020 View Original

An earthquake of 7.7 M at a depth of 10 km occurred offshore in the Caribbean Sea between Cuba, Jamaica and Cayman Islands, on 28 January at 19.10 UTC (14.10 local time). The epicentre was approximately 140 km south-west of Niquero Town (Cuba) and 140 km north-west of Montego Bay City (Jamaica).

A tsunami has been generated in the area, and measurements are available for the Cayman Islands. The maximum wave height was around 1 metre in Negril Town (Jamaica), following the main event and several aftershocks, including one of 6.1 M.

Up to 1,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 505,000 to strong shaking.

According to media, water supply disruptions and closed schools have been reported in the Cayman Islands, while several buildings in South Florida have been preventively evacuated.

