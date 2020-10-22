Canary Islands (Spain) + 8 more
Monitoring of movements to the Canary Islands: Movements and departures from Senegal (1—30 September 2020)
This document presents data collected in September 2020 by key informants along the Senegalese coastline on irregular migration movements from Senegal to the Canary Islands (Spain).
Between 1 September and 30 September 2020, 61 events were reported. These events related to departures of boats (14) from the coasts of Senegal (north of St-Louis, Gandiol, Mbour, Joal), and Barra (in Gambia), and the recruitment of potential migrants (16 lists currently open with 1,475 registered) with a view to leaving in the near future.
- International Organization for Migration
