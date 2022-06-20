Weekly Situation Report on Monkeypox Multi-Country Outbreak Response - Region of the Americas Issue 1, published 17 June 2022

Highlights

Globally between 13 May and 16 June 2022 (as of 16:30 CET), the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a total of 2,153 confirmed cases of monkeypox from 42 countries, including 2,089 confirmed cases from 36 newly affected countries. One death has been reported in Nigeria. Among the newly affected countries, the distribution of confirmed cases by WHO Region is as follows: 87% in the European Region, 12% in the Region of the Americas, 1% in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and <1% in the Western Pacific Region.

In the Region of the Americas, as of 16 June 2022 (16:00 EST), a total of 268 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 6 countries: Argentina (3 cases), Brazil (6 cases), Canada (168 cases), Mexico (6 cases), the United States of America (84 cases), and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (1 case). This accounts for 103 additional confirmed cases and one additional country (Venezuela) reporting confirmed cases since 10 June 2022.