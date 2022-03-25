Overlooking the Canadian Indigenous demographic data: a response to Mallard et al's call for data on COVID-19 and Indigenous populations

Lianne Tripp

Summary box

Mallard et al aptly argue for the need to collect COVID-19 data on Indigenous populations because during times of pandemics, they experience more severe health outcomes in relation to their non-Indigenous counterparts.

Although the authors point to major gaps in data collation and analysis of nine Indigenous populations around the world, they have failed to notice that the Canadian COVID-19 data for First Nations are recorded for those living on reserves only.

Without citations, the population sizes for both First Nations and non-First Nations could not be confirmed, nor the COVID-19 counts in the non-First Nations populations; rates were adjusted with government-reported population estimates (for the fourth quarter of 2020) and COVID-19 counts.

When adjusted for population size for First Nations on reserves and corrected COVID-19 counts, prevalence and mortality rates are much higher than those reported in the Mallard et al study.