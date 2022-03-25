Canada
Overlooking the Canadian Indigenous demographic data: a response to Mallard et al's call for data on COVID-19 and Indigenous populations
Lianne Tripp
Summary box
Mallard et al aptly argue for the need to collect COVID-19 data on Indigenous populations because during times of pandemics, they experience more severe health outcomes in relation to their non-Indigenous counterparts.
Although the authors point to major gaps in data collation and analysis of nine Indigenous populations around the world, they have failed to notice that the Canadian COVID-19 data for First Nations are recorded for those living on reserves only.
Without citations, the population sizes for both First Nations and non-First Nations could not be confirmed, nor the COVID-19 counts in the non-First Nations populations; rates were adjusted with government-reported population estimates (for the fourth quarter of 2020) and COVID-19 counts.
When adjusted for population size for First Nations on reserves and corrected COVID-19 counts, prevalence and mortality rates are much higher than those reported in the Mallard et al study.
The findings that non-First Nations have higher COVID-19 prevalence and mortality rates are maintained when corrected for the aforementioned errors; however, a month after the data published by Mallard et al (by the end of December 2020), the prevalence among First Nations on reserves surpassed those of non-First Nations, similarly the COVID-19 death rate in First Nations on reserves exceeded the non-First Nations rate by at least the end of April 2021.