Migrant Smuggling to Canada: An Enquiry into Vulnerability and Irregularity through Migrant Stories

1. INTRODUCTION

When trapped at origin or in transit, and left without means to pursue regular options for migration, people have no choice but to resort to smugglers; in many instances, smugglers provide the only lifeline available to migrants. At the point of origin, smuggling is a complex practice with deep roots in communities of origin. In an article analysing the various dimensions of human smuggling and its roots, Majidi argues that “the smuggler is from the community and introduced by the community.” Through time and distance, and specifically in locations of transit, the smuggler’s profile and role changes. It evolves in terms of methods, using technology and phone-based applications, transnational networks and informal funds transfer systems, as well as treatment, with implications for migrants’ rights and protection needs. This study challenges views on smuggling and the migrant‒smuggler relationship, and instead of perpetuating a narrow definition of the smuggler and a linear model for the relationship, captures the broad spectrum of interactions and individuals involved in the experience of being smuggled and the migration process.

Smugglers change, but migrants remain. There’s no good or bad. They all lie to you, but you are forced to go, what choice do you have. Your only assurance is if somebody else has gone with that smuggler and you can know better what to expect.

– Migrant C, Afghan migrant deported from the United Kingdom, planning to leave for Canada; Kabul, 17 March

The study focuses on assessing migrant vulnerabilities, protection needs and exposure to exploitation before migration, during their transit and upon arrival through a qualitative research based on migrants’ experiences of irregular migration to Canada, with a focus on Afghan and Syrian migrants.

With limitations of time and scope, this study provides an enquiry into the following:

• Conditions of the journey, including methods of coercion used in the exploitation of smuggled migrants;

• Factors leading to irregular migration and reasons why migrants select particular routes over others;

• Profile of the interviewed smuggled Afghan and Syrian migrants;

• Migrant perception of the reception processes and the legal frameworks in transit and destination;

• Influence of systems in place on migrants’ strategies; and

• Role of social media in smuggling.

This is not a study on the decision-making progress on smuggling and on routes. It is a case study of smuggling practices to Canada, built on the stories of Afghan and Syrian migrants interviewed at various stages in their journeys. It gives initial elements of reflection that scholars can build upon. Migrants’ experiences voice the need to increase protection throughout the journey to avoid the vulnerabilities and the exploitation they are often subject to. Their experiences speak to the central role of smugglers, also referred to as brokers and travel agents, in a context where migrants have limited legal options to travel. This report should be read with the lens of migrant protection, not migration management.