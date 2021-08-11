Immigration Detention in Canada: Progressive Reforms and Missed Oportunities, April 2021

OVERVIEW

(April 2021) In recent years, Canada has adopted both progressive refugee policies and restrictive border control measures, including agreeing to accept more refugees than other countries while at the same time adopting policies that restrict asylum eligibility. Canada’s immigration detention system has also continued to attract criticism, particularly because of its persistent use of prisons for immigration purposes, the carceral environments of its dedicated immigration detention centres, and its failure to adopt a maximum time limit for immigration detention, leaving some detainees facing indefinite detention. The country also continues to have important gaps in transparency and detention monitoring, having failed to adopt the Optional Protocol to the UN Torture Convention—leaving the country without a National Preventive Mechanism as required by the protocol—and there is no publicly available system in place to investigate which prisons are being used for immigration detention.