WHO Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 25 April – 03 May 2020 - Bulletin # 02

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

• The South West (SW) region Governors office appointed a high-level committee to strengthen the COVID-19 coordination and response.

• More personal protective equipment are required in the Region and especially for Health Personnel (Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers);

• The Cameroon Presidential COVID-19 AID arrived in NW and SW regions to support the response to the pandemic very effectively.

• Non-Health Cluster Humanitarian NGO actors coordinating their actions to support COVID-19 in NWSW regions.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS:

Providing the below needs are essential:

• More personal protective equipment are required in the Region, especially for Health Personnel (Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers);

• Triage and screening points require at the entrance of health facilities in both regions;

• Material (infra-red thermometer, hand washing and sensitization) to set up more screening points (Frontiers Littoral , SW, West Regions);

• COVID-19 Management decentralization is required to all health districts.

The following training are required:

• A training for Mortuary attendants and council staff in the safe management and burial of bodies of COVID-19 related deaths;

• Training in Infection Prevention and control in the Heath Facilities;

• Training of Health Personnel in the case management of COVID-19;