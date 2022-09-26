WFP & UNHCR Joint Assessment Mission for Nigerian Refugees in far North Region in Cameroon 2022

Key findings

• Overall, almost half of Nigerian refugee households in Minawao settlement and in the host community of the Far North are highly vulnerable. They do not have the economic capacities to meet their essential needs, have poor consumption patterns and demonstrate low livelihood resilience to cope with resource shortages or any potential shocks. Comparatively speaking, highly vulnerable refugee households tend to have more members with an average of six, half of whom typically female. With many children below 18 and 5 years highly vulnerable refugee households are characterized by a high dependency ratio of 2.4, thereby lacking adult, able-bodied members to help earn sufficient income to support all household members. Refugee households residing in Minawao settlement are more likely to be highly vulnerable (49 percent) than those living in the host community (40 percent).

The share of least vulnerable households is minimal in both locations, but particularly low in the settlement (2 percent).

• While access to basic services is more favourable in Minawao settlement than in the areas in its vicinity, households residing in the host community have relatively better livelihood opportunities, especially within the agricultural sector. Refugee households living in the host community are predominately involved in agricultural production with up to 60 percent drawing an income from it. In the settlement, on the other hand, the range of primary income sources varies with about 21 percent of refugee households engaged in casual labour, 20 percent depending on assistance and merely 13 percent engaged in agricultural production.

• Against the background of high vulnerability levels, more than half of refugee households resort to negative livelihood coping strategies to meet essential needs. About 52 percent of refugee households in the settlement and up to 68 percent in the host community adopted at least one livelihood coping strategy to make ends meet in the 30 days preceding the survey. Refugee households from the host community were more likely to opt for crisis and emergency livelihood coping strategies compared to those in Minawao which undermine household resilience most.

They include the selling of last female animals, begging and withdrawing children from school.

• The economic capacity to meet essential needs using available resources at household level is greatly limited among the Nigerian refugee population. Despite the assistance they receive, up to 70 percent of refugee households in Minawao settlement are unable to meet their essential food needs on their own, which compares to about 61 percent of refugee households that live in the host community. More households in the host community are able to cover their food and non-food essential needs by themselves (27 percent) than in the settlement (14 percent).

• While all refugee households – regardless of their location – spend about 64 percent of their monthly household expenditures on food on average, actual expenditures differ substantially between the two groups. The average food expenditure per capita of refugee households in the host community is double the amount households in the settlement spend on food. Yet, largest shares of non-food expenditures are used to repay debts and refugee households in the host community are more likely to be indebted (54 percent) than those in the settlement (43 percent). In addition, their average amounts of debts accumulated is double the average amount of households residing in Minawao.

This could either be an indication of greater economic capacity, or else may be a first sign of vulnerability as households´ resilience levels are likely to be compromised with gradually increasing debts. More research is needed in this regard.

• Despite being assisted with in-kind food assistance refugee, households in the settlement are less likely to have acceptable food consumption patterns (28 percent) than households living in the host community (52 percent). About 72 percent of households in the settlement continue having poor or borderline food consumption which compares to 48 percent among households in the host community. Also, the diets consumed by refugee households in the host community are – on average – of better nutritious quality.

During the 7 days preceding the survey, households in the settlement resort to the same food-related coping strategies that households in the host community opt for in order to make ends meet. The two most prominent measures for both groups include relying on less preferred/expensive food and limiting portion sizes at meal times.

• Market dependency to source food, which is prevalent in both groups of refugee households, comes with risks linked to price fluctuations and potential economic shocks in the future. While refugee households in the settlement receive in-kind food assistance and up to half of those living in the host community grow their own staples, half of the Nigerian refugee population – even more than half in the settlement (55 percent) – purchase staples in the market. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, households have been confronted with dramatic price increases of food and fertilizer which are lingering on due to continuing global supply chain disruptions.

Against the background of Cameroon´s structural reliance on imports of wheat and fertilizer from Russia, the economic situation of the country is expected to worsen due to the ongoing war in Ukraine1. The implications will trickle down to the household level and further undermine already compromised resilience capacities. Already at the time of the survey, at the end of 2021, high costs of living were identified to be the number one challenge preventing Nigerian refugee households from successfully pursuing their livelihoods.

• While no major safety or security concerns were raised during the survey, the Nigerian population is clearly exposed to very real and wide-ranging protection risks, while the use of complaints and feedback mechanisms is minimal. The demographic composition of the Nigerian refugee population - with half of the settlement´s population being women, 54,100 children, 29 percent having specific needs and 2 percent of child heads of households2 - coupled with the implications of living in an area marred by conflict, make the prevention of and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), almost unsurmountable tasks. Difficulties in adapting to their new environment were the second most frequently mentioned difficulty that refugee households are confronted with. And it appears that the highly important two-way communication loop between beneficiaries and the operating agencies is in great need of improvement, given that merely 13 percent of households in the settlement were found to have used feedback mechanisms to raise questions, provide feedback, share concerns and complaints in the past.