WFP condemns killing of a humanitarian worker in Cameroon

DAKAR – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) was shocked to learn that a staff member of one of its partner organisations in the North West Region of Cameroon was killed by unidentified armed people.

“We are deeply saddened by the killing of this humanitarian worker,” said Chris Nikoi, WFP Regional Director for West Africa. “It is unacceptable that humanitarians working tirelessly to alleviate suffering in these difficult and unprecedented times should be targeted. We strongly condemn this act and similar actions targeting civilians and aid workers in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.”

A statement by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon said the worker serving with the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development (COMINSUD) in Batibo Subdivision in the North was kidnapped from his home on 7 August and later killed.

