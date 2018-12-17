WFP Cameroon Situation Report, NW/SW Response #01 - November 2018

In Numbers

4 provinces mainly affected (North West, South West,

Littoral and West)

4 million people affected

1.3 million people in need of assistance

Highlights

• In November 2018, 21,748 people (10,439 men, 11,309 women) from the North West and South West (NW/SW) regions residing in the Littoral region received food assistance.

• WFP Cameroon urgently requires US$ 24 million in the next 6 months to provide food assistance through general food distribution to 400,000 vulnerable displaced and local host populations affected by the NW/SW crisis.

Situation Update

• Since June 2018, non-state armed groups (NSAG) have intensified their operations, notably around Kumba, Buea, Mamfé and Bamenda. While attacks were previously confined to rural areas and the Nigerian border, main town centres and peripheries are increasingly affected by the violence. On the other hand, security forces have intensified operations against NSAGs in the SW in October, and NW in November. Between March and October 2018, a drastic increase in the number of IDPs was recorded, going from 40,000 to a total of 440,000.

• Through joint efforts, WFP continues to coordinate with other agencies to assess the security situation and ensure favourable conditions on the ground for distributions (particularly in Kumba). A recent mission organized jointly with OCHA, UNDSS and the Logistics Cluster confirmed roads and access to markets have been significantly affected, as well as access to transport and warehouse facilities. Strengthened coordination on the ground is in place.

WFP Response

• In an effort to respond to the growing needs of IDPs, WFP is scaling up its support to reach approximately 400,000 IDPs and local host populations affected by the NW/SW crisis who are in dire need of food assistance in the North West, South West, West and Littoral regions by April 2019. If the food security situation in NW/SW improves, WFP will gradually scale down its intervention after the lean season from July 2019, transitioning into recovery activities for the extremely vulnerable.

• WFP continues to build on its existing network of cooperating partners (CPs) to reach those in need located in difficult areas. Communication and partnerships with CPs are being strengthened to ensure that assistance is delivered in a timely manner, adhering to technical standards while ensuring it does not compromise the safety of beneficiaries.

• In December, WFP Cameroon is carrying out a mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) in South West, North West, West and Littoral regions to assess levels of food insecurity. The remote survey on nutrition -mainly on Minimum Acceptable Diet (MAD) and Minimum Dietary Diversity for Women (MDD-W)- is to be conducted separately through telephone calls to targeted beneficiary households. Assessment results will be shared in January 2019.