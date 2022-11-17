WFP Cameroon School Feeding Programme, October 2022

Context

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, 1.5 million children in Cameroon require humanitarian educational support. Additionally, about 30,000 education staff and community members need support to cope with influxes of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) related to insecurity.

Furthermore, according to the March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé, an estimated 2.4 million people in Cameroon are acutely food insecure, 51 percent of whom are children. This situation has further been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and political insecurity especially during school closures. Almost 700,000 children are reported out of school in the North- West South-West crisis since 2017.

The Adamawa region is a priority education zone in Cameroon, as a gap of 12 percent exists between the enrolment rate of boys and girls1. Early marriages and teenage pregnancies are among some of the main difficulties that hamper access to education and resources for girls and women in this region. Moreover, 34.6 percent of children between 6 and 59 months suffer from chronic malnutrition 2.

This has serious implications for the cognitive development of children and the country’s long-term human capital growth prospects.

In fact, successive shocks in Cameroon have pushed already vulnerable populations further into deteriorating food and nutrition insecurity, with hunger negatively impacting children’s ability to enrol, attend and remain in school to acquire education. However, school meals have helped families support their children’s education while protecting their food security. They help break the «cycle of hunger and poverty» by increasing the chances of children becoming healthy and productive adults.

Majority of the people in the northern regions are typically livestock herders / pastoralists, smallholder subsistence farmers, most of whom are from disadvantaged populations, hence severely restricting their productivity. Although they provide more than 80 percent of the food consumed locally, they have limited access to markets, resulting in low processing, high postharvest losses, limited storage and poor investment capacities.