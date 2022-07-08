WFP Cameroon Operational Update, January - March 2022

Operational Context

In the North West and South West regions, due to the protracted separatist conflict thedisplacement of populations continues. As of March 2022, about 579,000 people1 were still displaced in these two regions.

In the Far North region, the Salafi-jihadist (Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad/JAS-Boko Haram) and/or Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgency persists in the LakeChad Basin resulting in an influx of refugees from Nigeria. As of March 2022, there were about 129,000 refugees from Nigeria as well as 358,000 internally displaced people.

In the East, Adamawa and North regions, the influx of Central African Republic (CAR) refugees continues unabated due to continued violence in CAR. As of March 2022, there were more than 327,000 refugees in these regions from the Central African Republic.

Food Security Analysis (Cadre Harmonisé March 2022)

According to the food security analysis of March 2022, about 2.9 million people representing about 10.8 percent of the population are food insecure with 254,000 persons in ‘extreme’ or ‘emergency’ food insecurity situation (Integrated Phase Classification, IPC level 4). Meanwhile, the number of people in ‘crisis’ and ‘emergency’ situations (IPC levels 3 and 4) has increased by 9 percent from 2.6 million in MarchMay 2021 to 2.9 million in the same period in 2022.

Prices of frequently consumed products like imported rice, cooking oil, fish and milk remain very high due to rising procurement costs. This situation has now been aggravated by the recent war in Ukraine, where prices of key commodities are reportedly increasing.

Impact of the Ukraine crisis on food security situation in Cameroon

With the ongoing Ukraine- Russia crisis, it is expected that there will be significant impact on the prices and availability of food items, fuel and fertilizer, thus potentially driving up hunger and posing a threat to food security. Indeed, in 2020, Russia was a leading supplier of wheat and fertilizers to Cameroon, with market shares of 43 percent and 45 percent respectively. 2 Likewise, Cameroon imports 35 percent of its steel from Ukraine as well as substantial amounts of soybean oil and dried legumes.

In fact, prices of basic commodities have increased by more than 10 percent since December 2021, and expected to rise further as a result of this war. There is a high probability of an increase in fuel prices which will in turn push up transportation costs escalate perpetual complaints by transporters unions.

It is also expected that the cost of humanitarian assistance will increase, due to the disruption of the global supply chain with expected cancellations or delays in shipments of grains from the port of Odessa (Ukraine).

Security Updates

The continuous deterioration of the security situation in Cameroon has resulted in the shrinking of the humanitarian space, and limited access to vulnerable communities.