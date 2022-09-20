WFP Cameroon North West - South West Crisis response, July 2022

Operational Context

Since 2017, the North-West and South- West (NWSW) regions of Cameroon have been caught up in armed conflict between State Security Forces and Non-State Armed Groups.

The conflict has triggered a serious humanitarian crisis, with over 580,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The deteriorating security situation caused by escalating hostilities between the two sides has continued to affect the food security of households, especially the displaced populations and farming households who are already extremely vulnerable due to the disruption of their livelihood activities since the conflict began five years ago. The effects of conflict and COVID-19 have led to increase in the projected food insecurity situation from 2021 to 2022. Over 980,000 people are severely food insecure between June and August 2022 (Cadre Harmonisé, March 2022), compared to 955,000 people during the same period in 2021. With the recent price increases as a result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the number of people needing food assistance is expected to increase.