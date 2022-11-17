WFP Cameroon Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment, October 2022

Context

Undernutrition remains a public health concern in Cameroon, underscored by persistently high rates of stunting, wasting, and multiple micronutrient deficiencies (particularly iron among children and women). Although the rates in Cameroon have improved in recent decades, the burden of stunting remains high, with 29 percent of children under the age of five being classified as stunted (DHS, 2018). The four most affected regions of Cameroon are the Far North (37 percent), North (41 percent), Adamawa (38 percent) and East (37 percent). SMART survey conducted in February 2021 showed persistently very high rates of chronic malnutrition among children under five in these four regions (34.6 percent in Adamawa, 32.8percent in the East, 36.4 percent in the Far North and 40.2% percent in the North region).

Stunting is also more prevalent among the poor and those residing in rural areas. 42 percent of people suffering from stunting are in the poorest quintile, while 38 percent are in the rural areas. According to the 2021 SMART survey, the Far North Region has a moderate wasting prevalence rate of 5.8 percent, while the East, North, and Adamawa regions have low wasting prevalence rates of 4.5, 4.8, and 3.8 percent, respectively.

Micronutrient deficiencies remain high in Cameroon, particularly among children under 5 and women of childbearing age. 57 percent of children aged 6–59 months and 39 percent of women aged 15–49 years suffer from anaemia resulting from iron deficiency.

Another nutrition-related challenge is low birth weight. 12 percent of infants are affected, with the Far North having the highest prevalence rate of 12.7 percent (MICS 2014)

The causes of malnutrition in Cameroon include:

General food insecurity with limited dietary diversity

Infrastructural issues like limited access to basic social services, inadequate sanitation infrastructure and health care and hygiene practices,

Gender-related norms and practices like early marriage, short birth spacing interval, low level of education, heavy workload for women, low economic empowerment of women, and low relative decision-making power.

Economic access to nutritious diet is an important underlying driver of nutrition outcomes in Cameroon.

According to the 2021 Fill the Nutrient Gap study in Cameroon, 48 percent of households do not have the means to afford a nutritious diet, and up to 70 percent in the Far North and East regions.

Infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices are vastly inadequate in the country and can also be seen as an important cause of undernutrition. On average, only 11 percent of children under two have minimum acceptable diet. The exclusive breastfeeding rate is also low at only 40 percent (DHS 2018).