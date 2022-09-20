WFP Cameroon Lake Chad Basin Crisis Response, July 2022

Operational Context

The crisis in the Lake Chad Basin has led to the influx of 115,000 Nigerian refugees into the Far North region of Cameroon, fleeing violent conflict between the government defence forces and non-state armed groups (NSAGs) since 2014. The incursions and frequent attacks by Salafi jihadists in the region have also led to internal displacements, with 350,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) recorded. The conflict, coupled with poor climatic conditions, inadequate infrastructural development and high poverty levels in the region has triggered a humanitarian crisis, impacting 1.2 million people. Conflict over natural resources in the Far North intensified in 2021 and is likely to reoccur in 2022. This region experiences very long dry season and exceptional flooding during the rainy season, reducing farm yields and causing acute food shortages. The effects of climate change, conflicts and COVID-19 have led to an increase in the projected food insecurity situation from 2021 to 2022. Over 941,000 people are severely food insecure between June and August 2022 (Cadre Harmonisé, March 2022), compared to 820,000 people during the same period in 2021. With the recent price increases as a result of the UkraineRussia conflict, the number of people needing food assistance is expected to increase.