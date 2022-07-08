WFP Cameroon: The impact of the Ukraine crisis on local markets in Cameroon, April 2022

CONTEXT

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022, price hikes have been noted globally on key commodities exported by both Ukraine and Russia, such as wheat, maize, but also fuel and fertilizer. This could have major implications for food security on the continent and in Cameroon, where food commodity prices have been on the rise since the end of last year.

The war in Ukraine has accentuated the inflation, impacting the prices of agricultural and non-agricultural products on the global and Cameroonian markets, thus affecting households’ purchasing power. In terms of imports, Ukraine is the main supplier of steel products in Cameroon, with a market share of 35% (OEC, 2019). In 2020, Russia was one of Cameroon’s main suppliers of wheat and fertilizer, accounting for 45% of total wheat imports and 43% of the fertilizer market (INS, 2022).

Russia is also the world’s largest natural gas exporter and a key producer and exporter of crude oil.

To capture these recent changes and complement the market monitoring done monthly by WFP and its partners, WFP conducted a rapid market survey in March 2022, covering ten markets (see map). The objective of this survey was to capture the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on local market prices and to collect qualitative data about the markets’ situation. The questionnaire focused on key food and non-food commodities, as well as market managers’ perceptions of the current situation in each region covered.