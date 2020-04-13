WFP Cameroon: COVID-19 Key messages at Food Distribution Points (Version current to: 09 April 2020)

These messages can be announced in local dialect through megaphone or shared by staff or volunteers to people waiting in line at the distribution point. The messages shall also be disseminated before distributions. For the messages inside the distribution point, you could choose 1-2 groups of messages to announce every 30 minutes, seeing there are many of them. This is a working document so if you have any suggestions for changing or adding to these messages, please let WFP know.

Before Distributions (1 day before start of the distribution and repeat daily until distributions are finalised)

A virus called coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) has been detected in several countries around the world and has spread to (adjust as necessary141 countries) or regions, and health actors have confirmed many cases including cases in Cameroon. Until now, the transmission of COVID-19 in Cameroon is well controlled, but we need to collectively take measures to ensure transmissions do not occur.

Based on international public health guidelines, the government of Cameroon have taken several important measures to contain and stop the spread of the virus. (consider not using this sentence in North west and Sentence and only use sentence below)

WFP takes health of people very seriously. Ensuring that our assistance is provided in a healthy manner is of extreme importance from a protection, human-rights and public health perspectives. Therefore, on our next distributions, you will be requested to follow some safety and hygiene measures.

On (state the date), WFP and (partner name) will carry a food distribution (or name the assistance or activity to be carried).

Before going to the distribution site, please make sure your name is on a list approved by WFP. You can check if you are on the list or not. If you are a beneficiary not on the list on that day, please ensure to check the remain lists to find your name and the day you can collect your assistance 6. The distributions will be carried for smaller numbers of people per day, to ensure we respect we do not gather more than 50 people at the distribution site at a time. Do not worry everyone planned for assistance will be assisted according to the dates communicated.

Please bring to the distribution some clean and appropriate containers for the various food items. This will be the best way to carry it and to store it until you are ready to eat it.

Food assistance is heavy, and you may need to bring family or friends to help carry it.

Please note that limited number of people will be allowed inside the distribution site. So please respect the guidelines and the waiting areas for people helping you to carry the food.

Elderly persons and people with underlying medical conditions and a weaker immune system (such as HIV, cancer) should avoid coming to the distribution sites and delegate the food collection to their alternate.