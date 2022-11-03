WFP Cameroon Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

2,480 mt of food distributed

USD 843,948 cash transfer value distributed

USD 30.3 million (October 2022 to March 2023) net funding requirements

382,242 people assisted in August 2022

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West response

• In September 2022, WFP conducted its operations despite security and access challenges, including protracted lockdowns declared by non-state armed groups. Under its crisis response operations in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions, WFP distributed 1,377 mt of food and USD 295,237 through cash transfers to 193,176 beneficiaries as unconditional resource transfer (URT).

Lake Chad response

• Under the URT in the Far North Region, WFP supported 60,535 in-camp refugees and 35,907 internally displaced persons (IDPS) with 772 mt of food and USD 203,458 as cash transfers.

• August was the peak of lean season with drastic drops in household food supplies due to the long dry season and heavy rains that damaged property and farms, coupled with the general increase in prices of basic commodities.

Assessments conducted under the leadership of OCHA showed that more than 37,000 people were affected by floods in the Mayo Danay, Mayo Tsanaga, and Logone and Chari divisions. WFP is planning to support 15,000 victims of the floods with food assistance.

Central African Republic (CAR) refugees’ response

• Under the CAR crisis response, WFP provided assistance to 89,875 beneficiaries with USD 345,253 as cash and value voucher transfers and 311 mt of food under URT.

• WFP also distributed 20 mt of specialized nutritious foods (SNFs) to 291 children aged 6-59 months and to 1,882 pregnant and lactating women and girls and 576 people living with HIV.

• Livelihood activities commenced in the East region. In August 2022, 996 people (33 percent refugees and 67 percent host population) began maintaining already established assets and working in community fields.

• 25 facilitators involved in the seasonal livelihood activities were trained in the East region, comprising government officials from six ministries and WFP staff from Bertoua, Ngaoundere and Maroua field offices. They were equipped with knowledge and skills to provide direct technical support to farmers implementing resilience and livelihood activities.