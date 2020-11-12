WFP Cameroon Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

4,912 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.16 m cash-based transfers made

USD 33.5 m six months (October 2020-March 2021) net funding requirements

537,816 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

Food assistance to crisis-affected people

• WFP provided in-kind food assistance to 365,826 affected people in the Far North, North, Adamawa,

North West, South West and East regions. WFP food basket consists of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

• A total of 68,494 people received food assistance through cash-based transfers (CBT) in North West,

South West, Adamawa, East and Far North regions.

• In the Far North region, 28,238 persons benefited from seasonal in-kind food assistance in Logone et Chari, Mayo Tsanaga and Mayo Danay districts.

Nutrition activities

• In September, a total 62,597 children were assisted through malnutrition treatment and prevention programmes in the Far North, North, East and Adamawa regions, of which 4,138 were treated for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). Through the BSFP platform, 4,384 children were vaccinated, and 2,563 received vitamin A supplements, 2,729 were dewormed and 47,682 care takers were sensitized on appropriate feeding practices and COVID-19 precautionary measures.

• In the North West and South West regions, 11,040 children aged 6-23 months and 6,450 pregnant and lactating women received nutritious food.

• In the East region, food by prescription distributions benefited to 364 antiretroviral therapy clients.

Food assistance for assets (FFA)

• In the Far North, 15,330 beneficiaries received a total of 420 mt of food items for their participation to 40 days of community work such as development of agricultural fields and rehabilitation of fishponds.

• In the Far North, North and Adamawa regions, 34 cooperatives, representing around 5,000 smallholder farmers, received agricultural inputs.

School Feeding

• In collaboration with the Government of Cameroon, WFP identified pilot schools in the Far North region to initiate the Home-Grown School Feeding Program (HGSFP) and support small-scale farmers.

Gender and Protection • WFP continues to strengthen the capacities of its cooperating partner’s staff to ensure mainstreaming of gender and protection into the implementation of the activities.

• WFP continues to broadcast messages through SMS to sensitize on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as on good nutrition practices.

UNHAS

• UNHAS transported 299 passengers, 1 mt of light cargo, totalling 18 sorties and 324 flown hours. One User group meeting and one Safety meeting were respectively held on 18 and 25 September 2020.