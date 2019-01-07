07 Jan 2019

WFP Cameroon Country Brief, September 2018

Published on 30 Sep 2018
In Numbers

  • 2,061 mt of food assistance distributed

  • US$579,295 cash-based transfers made

  • US$12 m six months (October 2018-March 2019) net funding requirements, representing 18% of total

  • 322,221 people assisted in September 2018

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP assisted 322,221 people in the country (including 52 percent women). Through its interventions, WFP reached 171,098 people in the Far North, 62,622 people in Adamawa and 85,393 in the East region, distributing 2,061 metric tons of food. These different interventions include: general food distributions (in-kind and in cash), seasonal food assistance, nutrition support and early recovery and resilience building activities.

• In the East, Far North and Ngaoundere regions WFP reached 45,159 beneficiaries located in 15 distribution sites with food through cash-based transfers (CBT). CBT multipurpose cash activities have also begun in the Far North, targeting 25,000 returnees.

• A total of 153,109 children aged 6-23 months were assisted with specialized nutritious food in the East, Far North, and Adamaoua regions to prevent undernutrition through the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme (BSFP). Under the BSFP, WFP treated 10,255 children with moderate acute malnutrition across the four targeted regions (11,358 Adamaoua, 738 East, 3,756 North, and 4,403 Far North).

• Also, across all four regions through the BSFP platform; 10,617 children were immunised against preventable diseases, 4,895 children supplemented with vitamin A, and 1,439 children dewormed. A total of 3,169 mosquito nets were distributed and sensitization and counselling on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) was provided to about 91,760 care givers at the BSFP sites.

• Exhaustive mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) screenings conducted in September in targeted districts in the Far North region show that global acute malnutrition (GAM) rates have stayed low and stable from 2.59 percent in June to 2.39 percent in September.

• WFP provided food assistance to 8,000 vulnerable people in five divisions in the Far North, in support of the construction of a stone reach, wells, digging gutters, and farming activities.

• In the East region, WFP provided food assistance to 7,000 refugees and 1,750 local vulnerable populations in eight villages, in support of the construction of fish ponds, farming and agroforestry activities.

