WFP Cameroon Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

3,622 mt of food distributed

USD 722,494 cash transfer value distributed

USD 43 million (November 2021 to April 2022) net funding requirements

424,568 people (228,359 women) assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West L2 response

• Under its crisis response operations in the North-West and South-West regions, WFP distributed 445 mt of food to 55,000 beneficiaries as unconditional resource transfer (URT).

• As part of its malnutrition prevention programme, WFPalso provided 18 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SNFs) to 3,245 children aged 6-59 months and to 2,825 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs).