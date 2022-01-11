WFP Cameroon Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

4,761 mt of food distributed

USD 895,861 cash transfer value distributed

USD 46.9 million (December 2021 to May 2022) net funding requirements

611,358 people (321,516 women) assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West L2 response

• Under its crisis response operations in the North-West and SouthWest regions, WFP distributed 1,556 mt of food to 191,389 beneficiaries (53 percent women) as unconditional resource transfer (URT).

• As part of its malnutrition prevention programme, WFP also provided 40 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SNFs) to 8,520 children aged 6-59 months and to 4,710 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs).

Lake Chad response

• In the Far North Region, WFP supported 138,470 beneficiaries, of which 54 percent are women with 1,355 mt of food and USD 234,065 cash transfers as URT.

• WFP also provided 96 mt of SNFs to 30,954 children aged 6-59 months.

• School feeding activities have resumed for the 2021/2022 academic year. In October, WFP distributed 799 mt of food to 57,840 school children • To promote resilience, WFP provided 106 mt of food and USD 201,583 cash transfers to 21,155 beneficiaries (54 percent women).

Assets being created include rehabilitation of irrigation canals, construction of granaries, tree planting, community farms for cereals and vegetables, fishponds, digging of wells and water points for animals, and rehabilitation of farm roads.

Central African Republic refugees response

• In the East, Adamawa and North regions, WFP distributed 340 mt of food and transferred USD 403,558 cash to 93,410 beneficiaries (53 percent women) as URT.

• WFP further distributed 11 mt of SNFs to 39,405 children aged 6-59 months for malnutrition prevention.

• To enable refugees to build their resilience through asset creation,

WFP provided 350 mt of food and USD 56,654 to 25,505 beneficiaries, 64 percent of whom are women. Ongoing activities include the construction of 11 community food storage houses, contruction of a 7.5 metres water channel for fishponds and weeding and ridging of 100 hectares of farm.

• Three WFP-supported farmers’ groups were legalized into cooperatives.

UNHAS

• UNHAS transported 514 passengers on two routes in October:

Bamenda and Maroua/N’Djamena, bringing the total number of passengers transported in 2021 to 4,605. Overall, 1.4 mt of cargo was also transported in September.