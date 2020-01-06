WFP Cameroon Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

5,255 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0.59 m cash-based transfers made

US$17.5 m six months (December-May 2020) net funding requirements

625,902 people assisted in NOVEMBER 2019

Operational Updates

Food assistance

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 625,902 affected people of which 55,200 received food assistance through cash-based transfer (CBT) in the Far North, North, Adamawa, East, North West and South West regions. WFP distributed food basket consisting of cereals, specialized nutritious food, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

• In the Far North, heavy rains caused massive flooding, damaging crops and public infrastructure. WFP provided one round of emergency support to affected population, followed by a seasonal support and distributed 188 mt of food to 50,159 affected persons.

Food assistance for assets (FFA)

• In Adamawa, beneficiaries collectively earned USD 642 from the sale of food items of their harvest such as watermelon, carrots and tomatoes.

• In the Far North, 3,750 beneficiaries received 108 mt of food and USD 94,000 for their participation in harvesting and preparation of plots for off-season crops, such as Onions, Okra and Nkenekene. WFP trained 38 members from both WFP-formed smallholder cooperatives and locally identified cooperatives on post-harvest losses management of grains.

• In the East region, 9,750 beneficiaries received 76 mt of food for their participation in construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges and dykes.

Nutrition activities

• In total, 111,890 children aged 6-59 months were assisted through the malnutrition prevention programme, amongst which 6,221 children were treated for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in the Far North, North, East and Adamawa. A total of 6,992 children were vaccinated, 5,109 supplemented with vitamin A, and 3,281 dewormed. During the prevention of acute malnutrition sessions, 204,777 caretakers were sensitized on appropriate infant and young child feeding (IYCF) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices. In November, 48,581 men and women participated in culinary demonstration sessions.

• A total of 1,860 antiretroviral therapy (ART) clients (437 men, 1,216 women and 207 children) received nutritional assistance through the food by prescription (FbP) programme. A total of 449 newly enrolled people living with HIV (PLHIV) were sensitized on appropriate feeding practices.