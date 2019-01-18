WFP Cameroon Country Brief, November 2018

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP provided food assistance to 441,097 vulnerable people in Cameroon. A total of 230,595 women and 210,502 men were assisted through general food distributions - both in-kind and in cash, nutrition support, early recovery and resilience building activities.

• WFP started to provide emergency food assistance to vulnerable people affected by north west/south west crisis in Cameroon in November. A total of 21,748 internal displaced population (10,439 men, 11,309 women) from the North West and South West regions residing in the Littoral region received food assistance.

• Food assistance for asset (FFA) activities are ongoing in all targeted regions for 47,265 beneficiaries for November. In the East region, 7,250 refugees and local vulnerable communities (3,480 men and 3,770 women) received complete rations for 20 days amounting to 100 mt of food assistance (including cereals, vegetables, oil and salt), for their participation in creating community assets like market halls, nursery sheds, construction of protective fences for crops and fish ponds, the digging of ridges, fertilization of crops and phytosanitary. In the North and Adamawa regions, FFA activities include the digging of wells for market gardening fields, implementation of a crop quantification system, colonization of hives, training of beekeeping beneficiaries on the harvesting and processing of bee products, structuration of beneficiaries in cooperation, implementation of firewalls, reforestation of spaces to replace cut trees for fencing. In the Far North region, FFA activities mostly focused on agricultural activities like sorghum field monitoring, irrigation, maintenance of neem seedlings in Daram and clearing and replanting Moringa.

• From 19 to 23 November, the Gender and Protection unit carried out an evaluation on the integration of gender and protection in ongoing activities in the East region and provided technical support to WFP staff and cooperating partners. The training covered gender and protection mainstreaming as well as the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse in WFP activities. The unit visited the FFA sites in Boulembé and Kouba, the Food by Prescription treatment centre for people living with HIV/AIDS and a blanket supplementary feeding programme site for infant and young children. Meetings were held with staff of cooperating partners to assess the capacity of the organizations on gender and protection issues and provide consultation to improve their work in these domains. A one- day training on sexual exploitation and abuse was also organized for WFP staff, cooperating partners, and service providers.