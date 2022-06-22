WFP Cameroon Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

3,025 mt of food distributed

USD 608,421 cash transfer value distributed

USD 48.0 million (63 percent, June 2022 to November 2022) net funding requirements

421,909 people (226,691 women) assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West L2 response

• Under its crisis response operations in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions, WFP distributed 1,500 mt of food to 185,852 beneficiaries (53 percent women) as unconditional resource transfer (URT).

• As part of its malnutrition prevention programme, WFP provided 39 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SNFs) to 8,266 children aged 6-59 months (53 percent female) and to 4,748 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs).

Lake Chad response

• In the Far North Region, WFP supported 124,943 beneficiaries (54 percent women) with USD 224,009 as cash transfers and 1,149 mt of food as URT.

• WFP distributed 8 mt of food to 5,460 children aged 6-59 months (51 percent female) under its malnutrition prevention programme

Central African Republic (CAR) refugees’ response

• Under the CAR crisis response, WFP provided assistance to 92,640 beneficiaries (53 percent women) with USD 384,412 and 329 mt of food as URT.

Food Security in the context of the Russia-Ukraine crisis

• Cameroon purchases 43 percent of it’s annual fertilizer imports from Russia. With the current crisis in Russia and Ukraine, there is a disruption in the value chain for these products, resulting to prices increases. Between February and May 2022, the price of urea fertilizer has increased by 80 percent and NPK by 70-80 percent (Fews Net sitrep, 31 May 2022). If this situation persists, it will lead to a reduction in yields and further price increases consequently.

• Rice prices have remained stable since March 2022 (30 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels), while wheat flour increased by 7 percent in April alone, bringing the total to 16-30 percent since February 2022.

• Generally, the prices of food commodities have increased by 9.8 percent while the consumer price index (CPI) is 124 points higher than at same time (Trading Economics, May 2022).

Accordingly, the cost of humanitarian response will increase.

• WFP Cameroon is monitoring these fluctuations and collaborating with the UN in Cameroon on a response plan if the situation persists. Meanwhile WFP is scaling up the homegrown school feeding programme which will promote local production, innovative transformation as cassava flour is already used to make bread for school feeding, and also purchasing from smallholder farmers.