WFP Cameroon Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

3,432 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.9 m cash based transfers made

USD 49.8 m six months (June-November 2020) net funding requirements

510,278 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Updates

Unrestricted Resources Transfers (URTs)

• WFP provided in-kind food assistance to a total of 281,599 affected people in the Far North, North,

Adamawa, North West, South West and East regions.

WFP food basket consists of cereals, specialized nutritious food, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

• In May, WFP provided assistance to nine households (30 individuals) affected by a fire incident in the South West.

• A total of 61,526 received food assistance through cashbased transfer (CBT) in East, Far North and Adamawa regions.

Food assistance for assets (FFA)

• In May no activities took place due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Decision was made to suspend activities in May and June until further mitigation measures be developed to ensure the safety of the 97,500 beneficiaries targeted by these activities.

However, a total of 16,671 persons that took part in FFA activities in the previous months received food assistance.

School Feeding

• For the month of May, 51,113 pupils (30,703 boys and 20,410 girls) received hot meals at primary schools in the Far North region during the month of April, covering their needs for two months.

• A total of 6,632 beneficiaries received high energy biscuits (HEBs) and 1,895 received two-month takehome rations covering the period from May to June in the North West and South West regions.

Nutrition activities

• In May, a total 56,806 children aged 6-59 months were assisted through malnutrition treatment and prevention programme in the Far North, North, East and Adamawa regions and a total of 223 mothers whose children are assisted received assistance in the Far North.

• In the North West and South West, a total of 5,734 children as well as 7,721 pregnant and lactating women and girls received food and nutrition assistance.