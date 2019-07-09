WFP Cameroon Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

3,355 mt of food assistance distributed USD 739,125 cash-based transfers made US$ 24 m six months (June -November) net funding requirement 346,696 people assisted

Operational Updates

Food assistance

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 346,696 affected people (162,921 men and 183,775 women) in the Far North, North, Adamawa, East, North West and South West regions. They received rice, specialized nutritious foods, pulses, vegetable oil, salt and sorghum.

• A total of 63,800 beneficiaries received cash-based transfer (CBT) amounting to a total value of USD 739,125.

FFA • Twelve new food assistance for assets (FFA) projects have begun: 1,783 participants were identified in the East and 2,600 (1,138 host population and 1,462 refugees) were identified in the North and Adamawa regions; cooperating partners staff were trained and sites were prepared for planting. In the North and Adamawa regions, a total of 49 mt of food and agricultural equipment were distributed to 5,000 beneficiaries.

Nutrition activities

• In total, 58,518 children aged 6-59 months were included in WFP nutritional support and prevention programme, amongst which 2,717 children were treated for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in the Far North, North, East and Adamawa, 2,626 children were vaccinated, 806 supplemented with vitamin A, and 513 dewormed. During blanket supplementary feeding programmes (BSFP) sessions, 60,264 care-takers were sensitized on appropriate infant and young child feeding practices (IYCF). Several initiatives are being taken by WFP and its partners to strengthen and facilitate promotion of appropriate IYCF practices and other essential family practices: 969 persons participated in 58 culinary demonstration sessions.

• In May, 1,678 malnourished ART clients (382 men, 1,128 women and 168 children) were provided with nutritional care. 74 new beneficiaries living with HIV/AIDS have recently joined the livelihood building activities.

School Feeding

• In the Far North, school feeding activities didn’t take place in May due to operational constraints in dispatching food items before the end of the school year scheduled for 20 May.

Protection

• A multi-sectoral CBT assessment in the Far North analysed the safety and protection issues of the current CBT modalities, as well as beneficiary preferences with respect to the current system and ease of use and household dynamics. In Ngaoundéré, 136 men took part in workshops aiming at involving more men into household decision-making related to food and nutrition management and were sensitized on the importance of balanced diets.