WFP Cameroon Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Forty percent of Cameroon’s 23.7 million people live below the poverty line and human development indicators remain low. Poverty has a strong regional dimension concentrated in the Far North, North, Adamaoua and East regions.

In Cameroon’s northern regions situated in the Sahelian band, communities are the most deprived as a result of years of successive natural disasters and below average harvests with little means to resist the continuous cycle of shocks and stresses.

The number of people facing food insecurity in Cameroon is estimated at 3.9 million, including 211,000 severely food insecure. The four priority regions of Far North, North, Adamaoua and East account for 2.5 million of food-insecure people (CFSVA 2017). This figure represents 36.7 percent of the total population of these regions.

Stunting is a major public health issue in the northern Cameroon, with levels reaching 40.9 percent in the Far North region, and 38.4 percent in the East region (SMART survey 2017).

The global acute malnutrition (GAM) in the four regions is around 5 percent of precarious threshold; (Far North 4.5 percent, North 6.5 percent, Adamaoua 4.5 percent and East 4.8 percent). Far North region accounts for 75 percent of the late-growth children in the four regions surveyed.

WFP has been present in Cameroon since 1978.

Operational Updates

- In May, WFP continued to provide emergency food assistance to 169,000 (87,880 females, 81,120 males) vulnerable refugees and displaced populations in Cameroon through in-kind and cash transfers. Only 75 percent of food rations were distributed to refugees in the East, Adamaoua and North regions, while 100 percent of food rations were distributed to IDPs and refugees in the Far North.

- WFP food assistance was coupled with nutrition prevention programmes, targeting 70,300 children aged 6-59 months in the Far North, East and Adamaoua. The number of people assisted was reduced by half because of a lack of resources. Nutritional support was also provided to 1,278 people living with HIV/AIDS in the East region.

- In the Far North, school meals activity covered 76,000 children from 134 schools (43,111 boys, 32,889 girls).

- WFP begun a first round of food distributions under the food assistance for assets activity in the East to meet immediate food and nutrition needs of 2,000 moderate food insecure people. Furthermore, capacities of the people assisted were strengthened in market gardening and fishing techniques in the WFP sub office in Bertoua.

- In May, UNHAS transported 704 passengers, 1.45 mt of light cargo and served 48 organizations (including Chad), with 53 flights. Two flights were cancelled due to aircraft technical issues (on 14 and 15 May), and both resumed the following days.

- After N’gaoundere in the Adamaoua, a community participatory planning workshop was held in Batouri in the East region to identify shared vision and priority actions.