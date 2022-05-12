WFP Cameroon Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

3,681 mt of food distributed

USD 826,695 cash transfer value distributed

USD 51.9 million (April 2022 to September 2022) net funding requirements

527,130 people (283,361 women) assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West L2 response

• Under its crisis response operations in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions, WFP distributed 1,801 mt of food and USD 196,305 to 240,869 beneficiaries (54 percent women) as unconditional resource transfer (URT).

• As part of its malnutrition prevention programme, WFP provided 53 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SNFs) to 10,934 children aged 6-59 months (51 percent female) and to 5,838 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs).

Lake Chad response

• In the Far North Region, WFP supported 104,912 beneficiaries (54 percent women) with 975 mt of food and USD 223,687 cash transfers as URT.

• WFP distributed 123 mt of food to 23,195 school children (45 percent women) under its school feeding programme.

Central African Republic (CAR) refugees’ response

• Under the CAR crisis response, WFP provided assistance to 93,374 beneficiaries (53 percent women) with USD 390,537 and 576 mt of food as URT.

• WFP further assisted 39,731 children aged 6-59 months with 131 mt of SNFs for malnutrition prevention and 1,833 children for malnutrition treatment. Overall, 52 percent of nutrition intervention beneficiaries were female.

• Under the umbrella of resilience building through assets creation, WFP provided 21 mt of food and value vouchers worth USD 16,167 to 6,444 beneficiaries, 66 percent of whom were women.

Home-grown school feeding programme HGSF in the Adamawa Region

• WFP in partnership with the Government of Cameroon launched the pilot of the Home Grown School Feeding project, which started in January in three schools in the Adamawa Region. This launch was intentionally done on March 1 to commemorate the African Day of School Feeding.

• The project aims to provide bread made locally from cassava flour, locally produced eggs and yogurt, to approximately 900 pupils in these primary schools on a daily basis.

• Eating nutritious foods is crucial for the development of young children. In the Adamawa region, 34.6 percent of children between the ages of 6-59 months suffer from chronic malnutrition (SMART-SENS Nutritional Survey2021).