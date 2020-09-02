WFP Cameroon Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

4 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.68 m cash-based transfers made

USD 38.7 m six months (April-September 2020) net funding requirements

461,027 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

Unrestricted Resources Transfers (URTs)

• WFP provided in-kind food assistance to a total of 394,658 affected people in the Far North, North West,

South West, Adamawa and East regions. WFP food basket consists of cereals, specialized nutritious food, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

• A total of 59,229 received food assistance through cash-based transfer (CBT) in East, Far North and Adamawa regions.

Food assistance for assets (FFA)

• In the Far North region, WFP and its cooperating partners provided technical support to 95 beneficiaries (61 women and 34 men) to prepare 14,5 ha of community fields for the agricultural season.

• In the Adamawa region, beneficiaries threshed 14.9 mt of sorghum and harvested and sold 80 liters of honey at USD 85. At the end of the harvest season, a part of the incomes is saved into the community fund through the village loans and credit association while some part is shared among the participants.

In the East region, beneficiaries ensured proper maintenance of assets such as cassava fields and fishponds

School Feeding

• In the Far North region, 42,586 pupils (25,669 boys and 16,917 girls) received hot meals at primary schools.

Over 50 mt of food was distributed.

Nutrition activities

• In March, a total 54,242 children aged 6-59 months were assisted through malnutrition treatment and prevention programme, amongst which 2,477 children were treated for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in the Far North, North, East and Adamawa regions.

• A total of 5,157 children aged 6-23 months and 4,451 pregnant and lactating women received food and nutrition assistance in the North West and South West regions.