WFP Cameroon Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

3,386 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.55 m cash based transfers made

USD 52.8 m six months (July-December 2020) net funding requirements

565,683 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

Unrestricted Resources Transfers (URTs)

• WFP provided in-kind food assistance to a total of 349,791 affected people in the Far North, North,

Adamawa, North West, South West and East regions.

WFP food basket consists of cereals, specialized nutritious food, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

• A total of 67,307 received food assistance through cash-based transfer (CBT) in East, North West, Far North and Adamawa regions.

• Due to lack of funding, rations distributed to Central African Republic’s refugees were reduced to 50 percent of the food basket until further notice. WFP shared key messages to inform beneficiaries on this reduction in order to mitigate possible protection risk through reinforcing trust with affected communities and promoting accountability to affected persons through appropriate means.

School Feeding

• In the Far North region, a total of 57,789 pupils (31,709 boys and 21,080 girls) received hot meals at primary schools in April to cover their daily rations for 63 days until the end of the school year.

• In June, no distributions took place in the North West and South West regions, as in May, a total of 6,632 beneficiaries received high energy biscuits (HEBs) and 1,895 received two-month take-home rations covering the period from May to June.

Food assistance for assets (FFA)

• In the Far North, WFP and its partner Lutheran World Federation (LWF) distributed food items to 750 beneficiaries for their participation in activities earlier this year.

• In June no activities took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities were suspended in May and June until further mitigation measures be developed to ensure safety of the 97,500 beneficiaries that are targeted by these activities.

Nutrition activities

• A total of 27,185 children in the East region and 109,414 children in the far North were screened for acute malnutrition.

• In June, a total 86,879 children aged 6-59 months were assisted through malnutrition treatment and prevention programme in the Far North, North, East, Adamawa, North West and South West regions and a total of 207 mothers received assistance in the Far North.

• In the North West and South West, a total of 6,677 pregnant and lactating women and girls received food assistance.

• In the East region, food by prescription distributions resumed and 4,669 antiretroviral therapy clients benefited from the distribution of vegetable oil. Hygiene kits consisting of hand sanitizers, soap and disposal towels were also distributed to some participants.

Gender and Protection

• Sensitization messages, on-site as well as through SMS, on COVID-19 contamination modes continued to be shared with partners and beneficiaries as well as WFP staff as measures of raising awareness to prevent the spread of the disease. Hand washing stations are made available at distribution sites. WFP also sensitized some beneficiaries on the rational use of food rations.

UNHAS

• UNHAS transported 122 passengers, 1.6 mt of light cargo, totalling 19 sorties and 29 flown hours. One safety meeting was held on 26 June 2020.