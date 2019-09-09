09 Sep 2019

WFP Cameroon Country Brief, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (293.72 KB)

In Numbers

3,104 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 757,350 cash-based transfers made

US$ 23 m six months (July - December) net funding requirement

Operational Updates

Food assistance

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 379,747 affected people (180,978 men and 198,769 women) in the Far North, North, Adamawa, East, North West and South West regions. They received food ration consisted of rice, specialized nutritious foods, pulses, vegetable oil, salt and sorghum.

• A total of 60,521 beneficiaries received food assistance through cash-based transfers (CBT) amounting to a total value of USD 757,350.

Food for Assets (FFA)

• FFA sites are fully operational and participants are carrying out various livelihood and asset creation activities WFP distributed agricultural implements to participants, and organized capacity building sessions on crop management techniques, cooperative management and harvesting of honey.

• A total of 15,589 people were reached by WFP activities in the East, North and Adamawa regions. In the East region, 14,492 refugees and 6,613 vulnerable persons amongst the host population (11,041 women and 8,289 men) received food assistance and contributed to develop 126.9 ha of farmland; while in the North and Adamawa regions, 1,097 participants took part in FFA activities and a total of 150 ha of community farm land was developed.

• In the Far North, a total of 8,478 beneficiaries (5,058 women and 3,420 men) were identified to enrol in the FFA programme.

Nutrition activities

• In total, 105,459 children aged 6-59 months were reached by the WFP nutritional support and prevention programme, amongst which 6,323 children were treated for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in the Far North, North, East and Adamawa, 9,288 children were vaccinated, 7,689 supplemented with vitamin A, and 6,010 dewormed. During the preventative nutrition programme sessions, 155,867 care-takers were sensitized by WFP and partners on appropriate infant and young child feeding (IYCF) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices. In June, 40,763 persons participated in culinary demonstrations.

• 574 malnourished ART clients (75 men, 322 women and 167 children) were provided with nutritional care. 1,943 new beneficiaries living with HIV/AIDS were sensitized on appropriate feeding practices. As WFP globally halted distribution of Super Cereal due to quality concerns, nutritional support for ART clients has been suspended.

• Some areas of Logone and Chari division in the Far North region did not receive nutrition assistance in June due to official restrictions on transportation of goods to certain areas classified as highly insecure.

