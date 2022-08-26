WFP Cameroon Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

2,805 mt of food distributed

USD 699,075 cash transfer value distributed

USD 29.5 m (39 percent, August 2022 to January 2023) net funding requirements

407,104 people (222,541 women) assisted in June 2022

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West response

• Under its crisis response operations in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions, WFP distributed 1,668 mt of food and USD 329,793 to 236,599 beneficiaries (53 percent women) as unconditional resource transfer (URT).

• As part of its malnutrition prevention programme, WFP provided 38 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SNFs) to 4,992 children aged 6-59 months (50 percent female) and to 2,180 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs).

Lake Chad response

• In the Far North Region, WFP supported 67,110 refugees (54 percent females) with 755 mt of food as URT.

• WFP distributed 1.5 mt of food to 625 school children (42 percent girls) under its school feeding programme.

Central African Republic (CAR) refugees’ response

• Under the CAR crisis response, WFP provided assistance to 93,041 beneficiaries (53 percent females) with USD 369,282 as cash and value voucher transfers and 324 mt of food as URT.

• WFP also distributed 18.6 mt of SNFs to 312 children aged 6-59 months (53 percent female) and to 2,245 PLWGs.

UNHAS

• UNHAS has still not resumed normal operations since mid June when the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) introduced another layer of approvals for UNHAS flights.

Discussions are on-going between the Government, CCAA and WFP, with the support of the Resident Coordinator’s Office.

MILDA Project

• WFP is working with the Ministry of Health under the MILDA* project. In the first phase WFP will transport 16.8 million longlasting mosquito nets (LLMN) from the port in Douala to temporal warehouses and then to 1,413 health areas in eight regions of Cameroon.

• The first phase of the MILDA project (“MILDA Campagne”) ran from April to July. It comprised distributions of over six million LLMN to the three northern regions: Far North, North and Adamawa. As of the 24 th of July 2022, WFP had distributed 90 percent (5.3 million LLMN) of the planned total for this phase.