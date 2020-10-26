Cameroon + 2 more
WFP Cameroon Country Brief, July 2020
Attachments
In Numbers
4,250 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 0.11 m cash-based transfers made
USD 27.1 m six months (August 2020-January 2021) net funding requirements
466,732 people assisted in July 2020
Operational Updates
Unrestricted Resources Transfers (URTs)
• WFP provided in-kind food assistance to a total of 348,825 affected people in the Far North, North,
Adamawa, North West, South West and East regions.
WFP food basket consists of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.
• A total of 22,017 received food assistance through cash-based transfers (CBT) in North West and Far North regions.
• A total of 25,813 persons benefited from seasonal inkind food assistance in Logone et Chari, Mayo Tsanaga and Mayo Danay districts (Far North region).
• Due to lack of funding, rations distributed to Central African Republic’s refugees were reduced to 50 percent of the food basket until further notice.
Food assistance for assets (FFA)
• In the Far North, some FFA activities resume and activities such as sowing, weeding, rehabilitation of rural tracks, improvement of ponds and monitoring of fishponds were carried out. A total of 2,231 mobile phones and SIM cards were distributed to 2,231 households to enable money transfers during the month of August.
Nutrition activities
• A total of 27,185 children in the East region and 109,414 children in the far North were screened for acute malnutrition.
• In June, a total of 87,772 children aged 6-59 months were assisted through malnutrition treatment and prevention programmes in the Far North, North, East, Adamawa,
North West and South West regions and a total of 202 mothers received assistance in the Far North.
• In the North West and South West, a total of 7,207 pregnant and lactating women and girls received food assistance.
• In the East region, food by prescription distributions benefited to 4,674 antiretroviral therapy clients.