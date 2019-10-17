WFP Cameroon Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

2,910 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 777,140 cash-based transfers made

USD 24 m six months (August 2019- January 2020) net funding requirement

369,344 people assisted

Operational Updates

Food assistance

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 369,344 affected people (173,339 men and 196,005 women) in the Far North, North, Adamawa, East, North West and South West regions. They received food ration consisted of rice, specialized nutritious foods, pulses, vegetable oil, salt and sorghum.

• A total of 60,724 beneficiaries received food assistance through cash-based transfer (CBT), for a total amount of USD 777,140.

Food assistance for assets (FFA)

• In the East, focus group discussions allowed to sensitize communities on FFA activities and sustainability of assets. In Adamawa, community-based participatory planning meetings enabled to improve beneficiaries understanding of livelihood activities, identify integrated solutions, develop an action plan for food assistance activities and facilitate the appropriation of the assets created by the beneficiaries.

• In the East region, 18,970 people (7,818 men and 10,152 women) received food assistance for their participation in the development of 145 ha of farmland and maintenance of assets such as fish pond and local roads.

• In the Far North, a total of 136 mt of food was distributed to 6,420 beneficiaries after their participation in the construction and rehabilitation of irrigation canals, forebay livestock troughs, fishponds, cattle trails, and in reforestation activities.

• In the North and Adamawa regions, 13,000 beneficiaries received a total of 205 mt of food and participated in training sessions on beekeeping and honey harvesting.

Nutrition activities

• In total, 98,747 children aged 6-59 months were reached by the malnutrition prevention programme, amongst which 6,480 children were treated for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in the Far North, North, East and Adamawa. A total of 4,584 children were vaccinated, 6,082 supplemented with vitamin A, and 2,626 dewormed. During blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP) sessions, 168,978 care-takers were sensitized on appropriate infant and young child feeding (IYCF) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices. Several initiatives are being taken by WFP and its partners to strengthen and facilitate promotion of appropriate IYCF practices and other essential family practices: in July, 38,878 men and women participated in culinary demonstration sessions.

• Some areas of Logone and Chari division in the Far North region did not receive nutrition assistance in June and July due to official restrictions on transportation of goods to certain areas classified as highly insecure.