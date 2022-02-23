Cameroon + 2 more
WFP Cameroon Country Brief, January 2022
In Numbers
2,719 mt of food distributed
USD 376,113 cash transfer value distributed
USD 49.4 million (February 2022 to July 2022) net funding requirements
397,984 people (203,546 women) assisted in December 2021
Operational Updates
North-West/South-West L2 response
Under its crisis response operations in the North-West and South-West regions, WFP distributed 252 mt of food and USD 51,757 to 34,784 beneficiaries (51 percent women) as unconditional resource transfer (URT).
As part of its malnutrition prevention programme, WFP provided 11 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SNFs) to 2,362 children aged 6-59 months and to 1,333 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs).
Lake Chad response
In the Far North Region, WFP supported 114,854 beneficiaries (54 percent women) with 1,104 mt of food and USD 226,101 cash transfers as URT.
WFP also provided 96 mt of SNFs to 30,997 children aged 6-59 months as part of its nutrition prevention intervention.
WFP distributed 328 mt of food to 71,938 school children under its school feeding programme.
Central African Republic (CAR) refugees’ response
Under the CAR crisis response, WFP provided assistance to 93,815 beneficiaries (53 percent women) with 761 mt of food as URT.
WFP further assisted 36,403 children aged 6-59 months with 132 mt of SNFs for malnutrition prevention and 1,830 children for malnutrition treatment.
Under the umbrella of resilience building through assets creation, WFP provided 35 mt of food and USD 98,255 to 9,668 beneficiaries, 62 percent of whom are women. Ongoing activities include the construction of a 7.5 metres water channel for fishponds and weeding and ridging of 100 hectares of farm.
UNHAS
- UNHAS continued its operations and transported a total of 253 passengers in January 2022.