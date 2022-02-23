WFP Cameroon Country Brief, January 2022

Under the CAR crisis response, WFP provided assistance to 93,815 beneficiaries (53 percent women) with 761 mt of food as URT.

WFP further assisted 36,403 children aged 6-59 months with 132 mt of SNFs for malnutrition prevention and 1,830 children for malnutrition treatment.

Under the umbrella of resilience building through assets creation, WFP provided 35 mt of food and USD 98,255 to 9,668 beneficiaries, 62 percent of whom are women. Ongoing activities include the construction of a 7.5 metres water channel for fishponds and weeding and ridging of 100 hectares of farm.