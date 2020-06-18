WFP Cameroon Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

3,786 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.66 m cash-based transfers made

USD 14.2 m six months (March-August 2020) net funding requirements

460,574 m people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

Unrestricted Resources Transfers (URTs)

• In February, WFP provided in-kind food assistance to a total of 408,323 affected people in the Far North,

North West, South West, Adamawa and East regions.

WFP food basket consists of cereals, specialized nutritious food, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

• A total of 59,229 received food assistance through cash-based transfer (CBT) in East and Adamawa regions.

Food assistance for assets (FFA)

• Preparation works, including the clearing of fields, were carried out by beneficiaries in view of the next cultural cycle.

School Feeding

• In the Far North, 42,586 pupils (25,669 boys and 16,917 girls) received hot and nutritious meals at primary schools. Over 50 mt of food was distributed.

• WFP held discussions with the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) for potential complementary assistance to the beneficiaries participating in the activities.

Nutrition activities

• A total 27,861 children aged 6-59 months were assisted through malnutrition treatment and prevention programme, amongst which 714 children were treated for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in the North, East and Adamawa regions.

• A total of 5,886 children aged 6-23 months and 4,403 pregnant and lactating women were assisted in the North West and South West regions.

• Nutrition activities were not carried out in the Far North region in February due to delays in drafting partnerships with local implementing partners.

Gender and Protection

• An assessment was conducted in four sites of the Far North regions where population is benefiting from CBT activities, in order to analyse the impact of the assistance.

• In a bid to improve programme effectiveness and ensure the new programmatic cycle for the coming years, focus group discussions were held across the country to collect the opinion of beneficiaries on WFP’s programmes and approaches.

UNHAS

• UNHAS transported 693 passengers, 2.9 mt of light cargo and served 62 organizations, totalling 50 sorties and 48 flown hours. Two UNHAS safety meetings were held on 1 and 29 February 2020.