WFP Cameroon Country Brief, February 2019

In Numbers

1,315 mt of food assistance was distributed

US$ 765,073 cash-based transfers made

US$ 41.5 m six months (February 2018 - July 2019) net funding requirements

142,090 people assisted in February 2019

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 142,090 beneficiaries (76,706 women and 65,384 men) in the Far North, Adamawa, East and South West regions. Assistance included 13,858 IDPs (7,430 women and 6,428 men) in the Far North and South West regions. They received a full 30-day ration food basket consisting of rice, salt, SuperCereal, pulses and vegetable oil.

• In March, nutrition activities targeted 17,384 children who were assisted with specialised nutritious food in the North and Adamaoua regions. Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treatment activities targeted 725 children in the North and 306 in Adamaoua. Due to insufficient resources, the number of children planned to be assisted through blanket supplementary feeding (BSF) was reduced by 64 percent (from 160,000 to 57,448); targeting the most vulnerable health districts while continuing resources mobilization for progressive integration of other districts. In the Adamawa and in the North, 2,189 children were vaccinated, 275 children received a supplementation in vitamin A, 41 pregnant and lactating women got vaccinated against tetanus, 833 women received impregnated mosquito nets and 21,958 people were sensitized on appropriate Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices.

• In February, food assistance for assets (FFA) activities benefited 2,000 beneficiaries: 125,080 mt were dispatched in Bertoua by WFP in partnership with Action Pour La Promotion de la Creation (APCRE).

Cooperating partners are currently under selection for 2019 FFA projects implementation.

• Gender and Protection topics were integrated into the Annual Performance Planning exercise. In Bertoua, WFP carried out several sensitization sessions in 19 sites in the East, informing beneficiaries on the targeting criteria used to assess vulnerabilities and on inclusion and exclusion errors.

• A WFP-UNHCR Joint Assessment Mission (JAM) reevaluated the humanitarian situation of the Central African refugees settled in Eastern Cameroon, and further analysis will enable to identify their current needs and suggest appropriate programmatic responses for the next 12-24 months. The JAM process includes a review of secondary data (collected end of 2018) and primary data collection (from January 2019).

• In February, UNHAS transported 813 passengers, 1.82 mt of light cargo and served 54 organizations, totalizing 53 sorties and 58.74 flown hours. The Users’ Group Committee (UGC) and Safety meetings were held on 20 and 23 February respectively.