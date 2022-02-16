WFP Cameroon Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

3,903 mt of food distributed

USD 566,540 cash transfer value distributed

USD 43.8 million (January 2022 to June 2022) net funding requirements

572,999 people (304,733 women) assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West L2 response

• Under its crisis response operations in the North-West and South-West regions, WFP distributed 1,388 mt of food and USD 332,932 cash transfers to 209,787 beneficiaries (56 percent women) as unconditional resource transfer (URT).

• As part of its malnutrition prevention programme, WFP provided 39 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SNFs) to 8,295 children aged 6-59 months and to 4,545 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs).

Lake Chad response

• In the Far North Region, WFP supported 107,591 beneficiaries (54 percent women) with 1,020 mt of food and USD 233,608 cash transfers as URT.

• WFP also provided 46 mt of SNFs to 14,880 children aged 6-59 months as part of its nutrition prevention intervention.

• In November, WFP distributed 328 mt of food to 71,938 school children under its school feeding programme.

• To promote resilience, WFP provided 106 mt of food to 10,000 beneficiaries, 54 percent of whom were women.

Assets being created include rehabilitation of irrigation canals, construction of granaries, tree planting, community farms for cereals and vegetables, fishponds, digging of wells and water points for animals, rehabilitation of farm roads.

Central African Republic (CAR) refugees’ response

• Under the CAR crisis response, WFP assisted 93,815 beneficiaries (53 percent women) with 761 mt of food to as URT.

• WFP further assisted 37,127 children aged 6-59 months with 123 mt of SNFs for malnutrition prevention and 363 children for malnutrition treatment.

• To enable refugees to build their resilience through assets creation, WFP provided 92 mt of food to 14,658 beneficiaries, 62 percent of whom are women. Ongoing activities include the construction of five community food storage houses (capacity 8 mt each); construction of a 7.5 metres water channel for fishponds and weeding and ridging of 100 hectares of farm. Eight storage houses, of an average capacity of 9.5 mt, have already been completed.

• Eight WFP-supported farmers’ groups (host population) were legalized into cooperatives.

UNHAS

• UNHAS transported 309 passengers on two routes in December: Bamenda and Maroua/N’Djamena, bringing the total number of passengers transported in 2021 to 4,914.

Overall, 14.99 mt of cargo was also transported from January to December 2021.