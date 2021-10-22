WFP Cameroon Country Brief, August – September 2021

In Numbers

4,720 mt of food distributed

USD 672,398 cash transfer value distributed

USD 42 million (September 2021 to February 2022) net funding requirements

531,535 people (295,484 women) assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West L2 response

• Under its crisis response operations, in the North-West and South-West regions, WFP distributed 1,608 mt of food to 199,091 beneficiaries as unconditional resource transfer (URT).

• As part of its malnutrition prevention programme WFP also provided 48 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SNFs) to 8,074 children aged 6-59 months and to 5,498 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs).

Lake Chad response

• Similarly, in the Far North Region, WFP supported 138,022 beneficiaries with 1,929 mt of food and USD 236,500 cash transfers as URT. WFP also provided 192 mt of SNFs to 24,779 children aged 6-59 months.

• To promote resilience, WFP provided 106 mt of food to 9,683 beneficiaries. Some food for assets activities include 3,500 metres of irrigation canals; 10 water points for animals, barns, 8000 trees planted, 170 hectares of community farms, etc.

Central African Republic refugees’ response

• In the East, Adamawa and North regions, WFP distributed 423 mt of food and transferred USD 408,268 cash to 90,025 beneficiaries as URT. WFP further distributed a total of 132 mt of SNFs to 34,185 of children aged 6-59 months for malnutrition prevention and 1,586 for treatment.

• To enable refugees build their resilience through assets creation, WFP provided 282 mt of food and distributed USD 27,630 cash transfers to 20,592 beneficiaries.

Economic Empowerment of Refugees and PLHIV

• WFP developed a package of income generating activities to ensure sustainability of its nutrition treatment programme in favour of malnourished people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) in the East Region. These activities are woven around village savings and loan associations (VSLA) to initiate and scale up various income generating activities. Currently, 37 of these groups mainly comprise of women are functional and are in the process of being legalized as cooperatives to facilitate access to financial services and increase their bargaining power for the sale of their products. WFP provided food processing equipment to enable them to transform their crops, like cassava, into consumable forms with longer shelflife, thus increasing their market value.

Seasonal assistance

• Long periods of dryness followed by flooding usually affect crop production in the Far North Region. WFP provided support to vulnerable populations during the lean season to enable them to maintain their nutritional in-take and avoid resorting to negative coping strategies. In August 2021, food distribution as lean season support to 29,994 beneficiaries was launched in the Mayo Sava, Mayo Tsanaga and Logone et Chari Divisions of the Far North Region.