WFP Cameroon Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

1,548 mt of food distributed

USD 1,045,140 cash transfer value distributed

USD 25.9 m (34 percent, September 2022 to February 2023) net funding requirements

268,845 people (149,635 women) assisted in July 2022

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West response

• Under its crisis response operations in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions, WFP distributed 533 mt of food and USD 472,329 to 97,692 beneficiaries (58 percent women) as unconditional resource transfer (URT).

• WFP is preparing to carry out physical verification of beneficiaries amongst 2021 targeted beneficiaries to scale up the cash-based transfer beneficiaries in the North-West Region as per the 2nd generation Country Strategic Plan (CSP02) target. The aim is to increase the current caseload by 10,000 beneficiaries to bring the total to 30,000.

Lake Chad response

• Under the URT in the Far North Region, WFP supported 62,891 in-camp refugees with 702 mt of food and 17,409 internally displaced people (IDPS) with USD 211,524 as cash transfers. 54 percent of the beneficiaries were women.

• UNHCR introduced the Global Distribution Tool for biometric verification of beneficiaries in the Minawao Camp which is home to almost 70,000 refugees from Nigeria; This will improve the efficiency of beneficiaries’ identification and subsequently targeting.

Central African Republic (CAR) refugees’ response

• Under the CAR crisis response, WFP provided assistance to 88,197 beneficiaries (54 percent females) with USD 361,287 as cash and value voucher transfers and 294 mt of food as URT.

• WFP also distributed 19 mt of specialized nutritious foods (SNFs) to 318 children aged 6-59 months (53 percent female) and to 2,338 PLWGs.

• The number of beneficiaries is less than envisaged because of the voluntary repatriation of CAR refugees.

• Targeting for resilience activities is at the final stages in the Adamawa and East regions. Meanwhile, about 1,000 Food for Asset participants in the East are engaged in the maintenance of former assets, establishment of community fields and rehabilitation of farm tracks in preparation for the official start of resilience activities in the East Region.

• Prospection of schools for scaling up home-grown school feeding in the North Region is in progress in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic Education