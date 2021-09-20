WFP Cameroon Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

3,367 mt of food distributed

USD 651,766 cash transfer value distributed

USD 46 million (September 2021 to February2022) net funding requirements

418,186 people assisted In July 2021

Operational Updates

North-West/South-West L2 response

• In the North-West and South-West regions, WFP reached 131,833 beneficiaries with 1,050 mt of food as unconditional resource transfer (URT)

• To prevent acute malnutrition, WFP provided 29 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SNFs) to 5,229 children aged 6-59 months and to 3,140 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs).

Lake Chad response

• In the Far North Region, WFP reached 104,893 beneficiaries with 990 mt of food and USD 238,854 cash transfers as URT.

• WFP also provided 96 mt of SNFs to 24,555 children aged 6-59 months.

• In addition, under the resilience activities, WFP provided 196 mt of food to 11,212 beneficiaries for food assistance for asset creation.

CAR response

• In the East, Adamawa and North regions, WFP distributed 582 mt of food and USD 412,912 cash transfers to 87,613 beneficiaries as URT.

• To reduce acute malnutrition, WFP distributed a total of 132 mt of SNFs to 35,650 children (1,586 for treatment and 34,064 for prevention).

• Under the umbrella of resilience programme activities, WFP provided 292 mt of food to 14,061 beneficiaries for assets creation activities.

UNHAS

• UNHAS transported 441 passengers on two routes in July: Bamenda and Maroua/N’Djamena, which is above the monthly average of 348 so far. Overall, 1.64 mt of cargo was also transported in July. What about August?

• Negotiations with the Government of Cameroon were on-going for the resumption of flights to the Tiko airport, that would serve the South-West region.

Supply Chain – Mutengene Warehouse

• WFP launched a new warehouse facility in Mutengene, South-West Region. This facility will enable prepositioning of food items for the South-West, thus reducing the storage time in Douala and freeing up space for more food items.