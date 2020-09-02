WFP Cameroon Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

4,133 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.9 m cash based transfers made

USD 38.7 m six months (May-October 2020) net funding requirements

316,104 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

Unrestricted Resources Transfers (URTs)

• WFP provided in-kind food assistance to a total of 298,266 affected people in the Far North, North,

Adamawa and East regions. WFP food basket consists of cereals, specialized nutritious food, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

• A total of 195,585 people received food assistance through cash-based transfer (CBT) in East, Far North and Adamawa regions.

Food assistance for assets (FFA)

• In April no activities took place due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Decision was made to suspend activities for two months until further mitigation measures be developed to ensure safety for the 97,500 beneficiaries targeted by these activities.

School Feeding

• In the Far North region, 53,793 pupils (32,311 boys and 21,482 girls) received hot meals at primary schools.

Over 75 mt of food was distributed.

• In April, WFP resumed school feeding activities in the NW and reached a total of 1,345 beneficiaries (pupils, teachers and school administrators) with take-home rations consisting of cereals and vegetable oil and a total of 7,720 pupils school with high energy biscuits (HEBs).

Nutrition activities

• In April, a total 73,079 children aged 6-59 months were assisted through malnutrition treatment and prevention programme in the Far North, North, East and Adamawa regions and a total of 199 mothers whose children are assisted received assistance in the Far North, receiving a total of 0.7 mt of food items.

• WFP continues to support people living with HIV (PLHIV) through local association and provided appropriate messages to sensitize on the COVID-19 pandemics.