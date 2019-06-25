WFP Cameroon Country Brief, April 2019

April in Numbers

2,007 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 695,434 cash-based transfers made

US$ 30 m six months (May -October) net funding requirements representing 24% of total

311,701 people assisted

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to a total of 311,701 beneficiaries (153,166 men and 158,535 women) in the Far North, North, Adamawa, East and South West regions.

They received a ration of food basket consisting of rice, SuperCereal, pulses, vegetable oil, salt and sorghum.

• A total of 55,370 beneficiaries received food assistance through cash based transfer (CBT) amounting to a total value of USD 695,434.

• WFP signed field level agreements (FLA) with eight different partners for food assistance for assets (FFA) activities for 18,970 beneficiaries (57 percent women) in the East region and 13,000 beneficiaries (50 percent women) in the North region. Activities will focus on community farming, road rehabilitation, construction of forebays for water reserve and rehabilitation of farms for beekeeping and fish farming. A total of 1,880 mt of food will be distributed from May to December to beneficiaries in both regions.

• Overall 58,368 children aged 6-59 months were included in WFP nutritional support and prevention programme, amongst which 3,230 children were treated for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in the Far North, North, East and Adamawa regions. In April, 3,330 children were vaccinated, 513 supplemented with vitamin A, 120 dewormed and 66,577 caretakers sensitized on appropriate infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices during BSFP sessions across all four regions. In addition, 1,767 malnourished ART clients (425 men, 1,155 women and 187 children) were provided with nutrition care and support, and 675 ART clients were supported with livelihood activities including financial support for income generating activities in agriculture, livestock farming, and petty trade.

• WFP provided hot and nutritious meals to 75,583 children (31,146 girls and 44,437 boys) in 142 schools. Volunteering mothers helped to cook these meals.

• A CBT multisector assessment mission in the East and Adamawa regions coordinated several focus group discussions ensuring the effective participation of women, young people and persons with specific needs in order to gauge the suitability of the current modality. In Meiganga, East region, WFP in collaboration with ADRA organized sensitization sessions for CBT retailers to reinforce the respect of gender and protection guidelines and to encourage retailers to ensure that priority was given to persons with special needs during assistance.

• In Adamawa and North regions, CAR refugees benefiting from WFP assistance were sensitized on the change in the food basket which has been increased from 70 percent to 80 percent of the standard WFP’s monthly food ration, and on how to address feedbacks and complaints to the management committee: in Wakassao, 61 women and 52 men were sensitized,122 women and 105 men were sensitized in Helbao and 28 women and 20 men were sensitized in Ngaoundéré.

• UNHAS transported 810 passengers, 1.4 mt of light cargo and served 58 organizations (including Chad’s requests), totalling 53 sorties and 48 flown hours. The User Group Meeting (UGC) was held on 24 April.