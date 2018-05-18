WFP Cameroon Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Updates

• In April, 75 percent of food rations were distributed to 74,889 C.A.R. refugees in camps in the East,

Adamaoua and North regions through in-kind and cash based transfers modalities. Various food commodities were distributed to 35,211 refugees while 39,678 beneficiaries received the equivalent of their food ration in cash.

• A total of 161,014 children aged 6-59 months were reached with malnutrition prevention activities through the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme (BSFP) in the Far North, East and Adamaoua. Nutritional support was provided to 799 people living with HIV in the East region.

• Food assistance for assets (FFA) activities kicked off with the creation of vegetable gardening and fish ponds in the Lom and Djerem divisions in the East region.

These activities are targeting the moderate food insecure refugees. Preparatory meetings with administrative and traditional authorities as well as selection of projects are in progress in other regions.

• In the Far North, 100 percent of food rations (inkind) were distributed to 64,498 beneficiaries including 47,515 Nigerian refugees in the Minawao Camp and 16,983 IDPs. Some 15,686 IDPs were assisted through cash transfers.

• School meals activity covered 76,000 children from 134 schools in the Logone and Chari, Mayo Sava and Mayo Tsanaga divisions in Far North region.

• The agricultural campaign 2018-2019 was launched in Garoua, North region by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

• In April, UNHAS transported 679 passengers, 1.84 mt of light cargo and served 45 organizations and destinations including Chad. Due to a technical issue with the aircraft, two flights were cancelled, on 4 and 25 April.

• An inter-agency mission (UNICEF, UNFPA, UNHCR and WFP) accompanied by some donors visited the East region to assess the level of assistance and needs of affected populations.