WFP: Cameroon Cash-Based Transfers, Oct 2022

Operational Context

Cameroon continues to be impacted by three complex crises: the North-West and South-West (NWSW) crisis that escalated in September 2017; the Lake Chad Basin crisis in the Far North, and the Central African Republic (CAR) refugee crisis in the East, Adamawa, and North regions. Each of these crises has contributed to continuing population displacements, instability, food insecurity, and malnutrition. They affect particularly the most vulnerable households and people, and the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has grown to almost 3.9 million in 2022 (Humanitarian Response Plan 2022). As a result of these crises, the majorityof affected refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) are in desperate need of humanitarian food and nutrition assistance and largely rely on WFP assistancefor survival.

WFP has been providing food assistance to refugees and IDPs as well as vulnerable host communities through cash-based transfers (CBT) since 2016, supporting the local economy while giving beneficiaries some dignity by enabling them to buy and consume foods of their choice.

The cash-based transfers (CBT) are delivered through restricted and unrestricted transfers in partnership with mobile money financial services and a remittance company. Through the mobile money platform, each beneficiary household is provided with amobile phone and sim card alongside needed training to receive their monthly entitlements. With increasing needs, and favourable cash programming conditions, including beneficiary preference, WFP scaled up unrestricted cash transfers to all regions affected by crisis in the country reaching beneficiaries in five regions (Far North, Adamawa, East, North-West and South-West regions).

In 2022, about 27 percent of WFP’s beneficiary caseload is reached through CBT representing about 290,000 beneficiaries. This is 7 percent more than in 2021 where 173,000 beneficiaries received cash assistance.

The amount of cash transferred to beneficiaries has also increased from about USD 8.1 million in 2019 to more than USD 10.4 million by the endof 2020, and USD 10.8 million in 2021. The long-term objective is to gradually transition most food assistance beneficiaries to CBT particularly in areas where local markets are developed and functioning well.