WFP and the Government of Japan partner to support vulnerable populations in Cameroon

Yaoundé – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a US$ 1.87 million (1,045,748,252 FCFA) contribution from the Government of Japan to provide food and nutrition assistance to more than 207,000 people in the Far North, North, Adamawa, East, North West and South West regions of Cameroon. The contribution from Japan will enable WFP, through school feeding and nutrition interventions in line with its current Country Strategic Plan, to assist refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, host communities, as well as extremely vulnerable groups including children below the age of 5, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and people living with HIV.

“WFP is extremely grateful for the continued generosity of the people of Japan,” said Wanja Kaaria, Representative and Country Director of WFP Cameroon. “Our shared ambition is to achieve Zero Hunger where not a single child, woman or man goes to bed hungry. This contribution is a step towards that goal by providing lifesaving assistance to people in dire need.”

“The situation of food security in Cameroon is more severe because of the Covid-19 pandemic. From this point of view, this year’s food assistance is particularly important to improve food security in Cameroon”, said Mr. OSAWA Tsutomu, the Japanese ambassador to Cameroon. “I hope that this project will fulfil the needs of the vulnerable people in Cameroon and reinforce the friendly relationship between Japan and Cameroon.”

Cameroon’s Far North region, and neighbouring Nigeria, have been plagued by violence, with repeated attacks by non-state armed groups since 2014, resulting in an influx of Nigerian refugees as well as displacements within Cameroon. The East, Adamawa and North regions host high numbers of refugees who fled from violence in the Central African Republic. Socio-political crisis in North West and South West regions of Cameroon has also resulted in displacement and rising food insecurity in both regions since 2017.

