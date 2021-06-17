West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 – 14 June 2021)

CAMEROON

THOUSANDS FLEE CLASHES IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

UNHCR reported that on 30 May 2021, approximately 2,000 people crossed the border into Cameroon at Mbere locality, bordering Chad and CAR, following armed clashes. IOM also reported that people had arrived from CAR in Garoua Boulai and the districts of Kadei and Mbotoro, in Cameroon.

Between 31 May and 2 June, assessments carried out by humanitarian partners indicated that most of the displaced people had already returned to CAR. Only about 350 people, mostly women and children, are still living with host families in villages in Cameroon, along the border with CAR. Cameroon hosts more than 320,000 refugees from CAR in Eastern, Littoral, and North regions.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

2,000 IDPs IN BAMBARI MOSQUE AREA TO BE RELOCATED

On 6 June, clashes forced 8,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs) hosted at the Elevage site in Bambari, in central Ouaka prefecture, to immediately vacate the area and move to other locations including the mosque area. Some 2,000 IDPs are living near the city's mosque in overcrowded conditions. A measles case has already been confirmed in the area. The beginning of the rainy season also poses a risk of disease outbreak.

Between 9 and 11 June, UN agencies conducted a mission in Bambari to consult with the displaced families on their relocation, after the burning of the site where they were previously accommodated. The mission called for their protection and for humanitarians’ access to the new site, which is yet to be identified. In response to displacement, humanitarian agencies distributed non-food items, food, water and are providing health services.

DR CONGO

ATTACK ON BOGA GENERAL HOSPITAL IN ITURI

On 7 June, armed men attacked Boga General Hospital in Irumu territory in northeastern Ituri province, injuring at least three patients. The attack also resulted in the destruction and looting of the hospital, which serves over 80,000 people in the Boga health zone. The attack took place as clashes were ongoing in Boga locality, which led to the death of 10 civilians in one day. The Humanitarian Coordinator in DRC, M. David McLachlan-Karr, denounced the attack on the hospital, calling for the protection of civilians. The recent flare-up of violence in Ituri is severely hampering the provision of humanitarian assistance. Thousands of vulnerable people are currently without medical and food assistance.

NIGERIA

OVER 64,000 PEOPLE REACHED WITH FOOD AND NUTRITION AID IN PULKA

Aid partners distributed food and condiment rations to some 64,442 people across camps and host communities in Pulka town, in Gwoza local government area of northeastern Borno State, to cover their needs for four weeks. Nearly 900 people had arrived in Pulka town between February and April 2021, fleeing different locations in Borno and Adamawa States, and many were facing food shortages. Some 580 pregnant and lactating women and 810 children under two years old also received double rations of nutritional supplements. The food distribution and nutrition support are part of a strategy to avert severe food shortages and prevent a nutritional deterioration, especially in hard-to-reach areas as the lean season is underway.