West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 - 14 February 2022)

NIGERIA

DAMASAK HUMANITARIAN FACILITY REOPENS AFTER 10 MONTHS OF CLOSURE

On 9 February, the humanitarian hub, which includes aid workers’ offices and accommodation in the northeastern border town of Damasak, close to Niger, has reopened, enabling them to stay and deliver critical assistance to over 120,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugee returnees in the area. The hub had closed in April 2021 following multiple non-state armed groups (NSAG) attacks that directly targeted the facility, resulting in serious damages.

Although aid provision resumed after a fourweek suspension following the attacks, humanitarian operations have been limited due to the closure of the hub. The reopening will support the ongoing scale-up of humanitarian aid in Damasak, where spontaneous refugee returns from Niger continue to take place.

CAMEROON

TWO SCHOOLS BURNED DOWN IN THE SOUTH-WEST

On 8 and 11 February, non-state armed group (NSAG) members set fire to two schools, in the south-western towns of Buea and Mamfe.

These two incidents are the latest in a series of attacks on students, education staff and premises, depriving over 700,000 students in the North-West and South-West regions of education thus far, in a volatile context where violence continuously impacts children and leads to school closures.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES KILL TWO CHILDREN,

INJUR TWO OTHERS IN THE SOUTH-WEST

On 4 February, two children were killed when they walked on an improvised explosive device (IED) in Sagmé locality, Logone et Chari division, Far North region. On 5 February, a grenade exploded in a farm in Homeka locality, Mayo-Sava division, Far North region, injuring two children. Explosive device incidents are frequent in the Far North.

Humanitarian organizations are increasing children’s awareness of IED risks.

DR CONGO

ARMED MEN KILL SEVEN, ABDUCT 18 PERSONS IN NYUNZU TERRITORY

On 9 February, armed men killed at least seven civilians, and wounded 18 others in an attack in the locality of Butondo, Nyunzu territory, Tanganyika Province. Armed men also abducted some 18 other people, forcing about 4,000 people to flee their homes.

Insecurity due to armed groups’ presence has been hindering the access of humanitarian organizations in Butondo and preventing them from providing critical assistance.

FLOODS IN KALEHE DISPLACE 2,500 PEOPLE

On 4 February, floods in Ramb locality,

Kalehe territory, South-Kivu province, led to the displacement of at least 2,500 people who are in urgent need of shelter and water assistance, as several water sources are damaged and polluted. Several people were also injured as a result of the floods, which destroyed over 500 houses and six schools.

Humanitarian organizations have mobilized to provide critical aid.